  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Amazon faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers

Updated : August 26, 2020 04:42 PM IST

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it complies with all Indian laws and treats all sellers equally on its platform.
A Cloudtail spokeswoman said it was in "compliance with all applicable laws in its operations."
The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.
Amazon faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka govt announces all colleges to start offline classes from October 1

Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka govt announces all colleges to start offline classes from October 1

Over 1,500 human bones found at Osaka historical grave site

Over 1,500 human bones found at Osaka historical grave site

Reading Q1 earnings: Motilal Oswal picks its largecap and midcap stocks

Reading Q1 earnings: Motilal Oswal picks its largecap and midcap stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement