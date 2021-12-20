Amazon can appeal against CCI's penalty, not the order: HP Ranina

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, corporate lawyer, HP Ranina, weighed in on the CCI verdict in the Amazon-Future Group feud and he believes that Amazon can now appeal against the penalty but not against the order per se.

What is the next step in the Amazon-Future Group feud after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspended the 2019 deal approval and also imposed a Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon for suppressing information and failure to notify combination in terms of the obligation?

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, corporate lawyer, HP Ranina, weighed in on the issue and he believes that Amazon can now appeal against the penalty but not against the order per se.

Ranina said, "At this point, they can only appeal against the penalty amount. They cannot appeal against the other order because that has been kept in abeyance and they have been asked to furnish further information and details based on which the orders will then be finalised. So at this stage, no appellate court will admit an appeal against that order."

CCI has asked Amazon to again file a detailed Form 11 for the transaction and deemed that the current approval is no longer valid. The final order will be passed by the CCI once Amazon furnishes the sought details.

CCI was hearing a complaint by Future Coupon seeking revocation of its nod to Amazon's investment. The imposed penalty, according to the order has to be paid within 60 days of receipt.

Ranina added, "Competition Commission was very much concerned by the fact that certain relevant and cogent facts were not disclosed in the original application. When these were pointed out, obviously, they have therefore said that they would like to review the earlier order where they had granted permission so that order has been kept in abeyance."

Shares of Future Group companies -- Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chain Solutions and Future Market Networks -- shot up in Monday trade and were 5-20 percent higher on BSE, at the time of publishing this copy.

For a ball-by-ball coverage of today's (Dec 20) market action, click here