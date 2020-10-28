  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex slips 500 points, Nifty below 11,800
World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, US election anxiety
Oil falls more than 1% as surging COVID-19 cases stoke demand fears
The Quandary around Dollar hegemony
Home Legal
Legal

Amazon Arbitration: Four options available for Kishore Biyani’s Future

Updated : October 28, 2020 01:00 PM IST

The Future group, with its back against the wall and with the clock ticking on the Rs 24,700 crore deal, may be wary of waiting for the Arbitral Tribunal.
If the Future Group chooses to not wait for the Arbitral Tribunal, it can contest the applicability and enforceability of the interim directions in an Indian High Court.
Given the lack of recognition and enforcement of an emergency arbitrator’s directions, Future Group could simply proceed with the said transaction, while considering an appeal when the Arbitral Panel is finally constituted.
Amazon Arbitration: Four options available for Kishore Biyani’s Future

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 33.10% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the first phase

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 33.10% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the first phase

Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower 1 lakh women in India with digital skills

Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower 1 lakh women in India with digital skills

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for about $1 billion: Report

Tata Group to buy majority stake in BigBasket for about $1 billion: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement