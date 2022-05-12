The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the plea seeking to open 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal. The writ petition filed by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP's Ayodhya unit, also sought a fact-finding inquiry into the history of the Taj Mahal.

While rejecting the plea, a Bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi told the petitioner, "Tomorrow you'll come and ask us to go to chambers of Hon'ble judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the PIL system."

The complainant had said, "In the petition, I have demanded that the 22 doors of rooms of the monument which are closed should be opened to see the truth, whatever it is". The monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition has also sought to set aside certain provisions of The Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act 1951, and The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, under which the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-Daulah's tomb were declared historical monuments.