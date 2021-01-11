Business All you need to know about the proposed pre-packaged insolvency framework Updated : January 11, 2021 02:22 PM IST A pre-pack or pre-packaged deal is a kind of restructuring plan which is agreed to by the debtor and its creditors prior to the insolvency filing. Pre-packs have the advantage of being a more informal process and the possibility of closure in a shorter period of time. The nature of pre-packs leads to a lack of transparency, where often unsecured creditors feel disenfranchised by the secrecy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply