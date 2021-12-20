Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in Panama Papers case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers case.

The 48-year-old actress is being questioned by the agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, had sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

(With inputs from PTI)