#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB to file review plea, rejects land offer

Updated : November 17, 2019 05:12 PM IST

The AIMPLB also decided not to accept the five-acre land for the mosque at an alternative site since it is against the tenets of Islam.
Zufar Faruqi, chairman of the UP Sunni Waqf Board had earlier stated that he would not file any review petition.
Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB to file review plea, rejects land offer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV