AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC dismisses interim bail plea of Christian Michel

Updated : April 22, 2020 04:23 PM IST

Michel moved the plea citing his vulnerability to the coronavirus outbreak due to overcrowding in prison.
Michel, who is 59 years old, said age and a pre-existing bad state of health will make the applicant more susceptible to infection than any other prisoner with normal health.
Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.
