View: SC leaves telcos to stew in their own juices pushing sector to the brink

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 23, 2021, rejected the appeal by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices to allow correction of errors in the telecom department’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) calculations. By doing this, the Apex Court has steadfastly clung to the view that the Telcos are to blame themselves for finding themselves in this terrible passé.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court seemed to relent a wee bit when it conceded that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) might have been wrong in putting its revenue share shovel into gross revenue including dividend, interest, rent, capital gains and what have you of the licensees under the 1999 2G spectrum agreement.

But in a double-take, it quickly put the blame on the Telcos for signing on the dotted line whereas in all fairness the apex court as the ultimate purveyor of justice in the country ought to have stuck down the DoT overreach which has resulted in the government getting a bonanza—twice the revenue share than what it ought to get. The October 2019 verdict, with all and sundry included in the net of gross revenue, left the industry facing a crushing burden of over Rs 92,000 crore. And in the meanwhile interest on this starting piling up relentlessly.

It is significant to note that several government oil and gas companies led by GAIL had got the same telecom licenses but were exempted from such egregious, overreaching and unreasonable interpretation of revenue share in the dawning realisation that had they too been brought within the sweeping ambit of AGR they would have had to pay a share of their oil and gas revenue to DoT which it didn’t deserve. By the same reasoning, DoT doesn’t deserve a sliver of dividend, interest and other revenue extraneous to telecom operations. It is shocking that this simple reasoning has been lost on the powers that be.

Last year, the DOT signaled its intention to climb down its high horse and accepted the self-assessment of Telcos and moved the Supreme Court to allow (1) the admission of the self-assessed amount and (2) Payment of the amount over a staggered period of 20 years. But instead of accepting the truce proposed by the DOT in the all-around interest of the industry and consumers, the Supreme Court strangely castigated it for committing contempt of court—working behind its back. In the event, it rejected the DOT offer to accept what the Telcos were offering by way of revenue share on the basis of their own self-assessment of gross telecom revenue but mercifully partially acceded to the request to staggering the payment over ten years instead of twenty years as prayed for.

SC's recent order that reiterates its entrenched position will hit Vodafone-Idea the most when it is still hunting for investors to bring in Rs 25,000 crore of much-needed funds. The latest verdict will now raise questions of the third largest Telco’s survival. KM Birla the promoter of Idea has darkly and dejectedly hinted at the imminent prospect of closing shop when he said he does not believe in throwing good money after bad. Vodafone Idea —with a debt of Rs 1.8 lakh crore and a piffling cash balance of Rs 350 crore—needs to pay Rs 22,500 crore from December 2021-April 2022 towards a mix of regular debt, AGR and spectrum dues. Today’s judgment is the last straw on the camels.

But to the dispassionate industry watchers, it does appear that the government and the judiciary (with due respect) have combined to kill the hen that lays the golden egg. The government has been laughing all the way to the bank with each tranche of telecom licenses (sold at mind-boggling prices) sale thus condemning the Telcos to a very high debt which incidentally is threatening the very viability of our banks in what experts call the contagion effect.

Sadly, the Supreme Court has unwittingly abetted in this mindless government aggrandisement at the expense of a fledgling sector by condemning the industry to stew in its own juice—you signed the admittedly unreasonable and overarching AGR with your eyes wide open, didn’t you? There is a touch of sadism in this. With due respect, it is submitted that the Supreme Court should have had no objection to the executive decision to correct its overreach.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.