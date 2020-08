The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed the hearing on the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from telecom companies at 2 pm. The main highlights of Wednesday's hearing were the arguments from Harish Salve, the counsel for both Reliance Jio as well as the Committee of Creditors (CoC) led by the SBI, pertaining to the sale of the spectrum by the insolvent companies RCom and Aircel.

Ravi Kadam for Aircel Monitoring Committee to SC: Resolution process has concluded, UVARC plan has been approved. DoT applied as operational dues, recognised by COC. COC has approved the plan, following the IBC. Not even 1 percent of the AGR demand will be paid. DoT was a part of the COC meetings.

What has happened to AGR dues? How much has been paid? Ravi Kadam for Aircel Monitoring Committee to SC: The right to use the spectrum is an asset. To keep the company as a going concern, the right to use will be monteised upon approval of the resolution plan. Resolution applicant is UVARC.

Is Aircel looking to sell spectrum under IBC?

AGR hearing to begin shortly. Monitoring Committee of Aircel to address the SC on sale of spectrum. Senior Lawyers Harish Salve, Ranjit Kumar have joined Waiting for Justice Arun Mishra led bench to assemble. Hearing was scheduled at 2PM.@CNBCTV18Live pic.twitter.com/lkoaIxyM1p — Ashmit Kumar (@AshmitTejKumar) August 20, 2020