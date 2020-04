"Technology is here to stay," observed the Chief Justice of India as the Supreme Court conducted a hearing on a videoconference with the Attorney General and Solicitor General, among others, on teething issues with the COVID-19 inspired, newly launched video-conferencing facility of online hearings.

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo-moto cognizance of the issue after glitches in MTNL's Multi-Protocol Switching System lead to SC's video-conferencing facility going offline on April 3. What followed was an unconventional move. On April 3, judges and lawyers from the highest court of the land had conducted hearings on a WhatsApp video call!

In today's hearing, CJI Justice Bobde observed that in these times of lockdown, technology had facilitated connectivity and accessibility. He went on to note that courts have been proactive in embracing technology in these times and that tools such as video-conferencing cannot be a temporary feature of the lockdown.

Similar sentiments were shared by the Attorney General KK Venugopal, who had also joined the suo-moto hearing through videoconference. He submitted before the bench, "We should not stop video conferencing once COVID threat passes. We need to continue even after lockdown. National Informatics Centre (NIC) should be able to tell which is the most optimum software to use."

The SC also noted, "Department of Justice and Director General of NIC to take note of the serious problems with the sitting of the court on Friday (April 3)." Though no formal directions were passed, the SC did urge, "Glitches must be eliminated otherwise court work cannot succeed. We request DG NIC to take note and do all that is necessary to ensure connectivity."

Meanwhile, the NIC, which was also a part of the hearing submitted, "Three things needed for videoconferencing-- good broadband connection, good devices, conduct of people -- if one person is speaking others must put a device on mute." The NIC undertook to formulate guidelines and to share them with courts and lawyers on how to conduct the video conference calls.