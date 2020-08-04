Business Adani group, Suraksha, Sunteck Realty submit EOI to acquire debt-laden HDIL Updated : August 04, 2020 01:34 PM IST The invitation for expressions of interest (EOI) for resolution applicants was first published in February and subsequently revised several times. "Submission of EOI was closed on July 31, 2020. The Resolution Professional has received 6 (six) EOI from interested parties," the filing said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply