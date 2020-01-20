Business
Adani Enterprises says it has not done anything wrong in supply of coal
Updated : January 20, 2020 12:25 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last week filed a case against Adani Enterprises Ltd and several government officials for alleged criminal conspiracy in a coal supply deal in 2010.
The company said that it was a preliminary investigation report and the company shall respond to the same and also put forth its factual position to the authorities.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more