Adani Enterprises says it has not done anything wrong in supply of coal

Updated : January 20, 2020 12:25 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last week filed a case against Adani Enterprises Ltd and several government officials for alleged criminal conspiracy in a coal supply deal in 2010.
The company said that it was a preliminary investigation report and the company shall respond to the same and also put forth its factual position to the authorities.
Adani Enterprises says it has not done anything wrong in supply of coal
