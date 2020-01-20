Adani Enterprises says it has not done anything wrong in supply of coal

Adani Enterprises on Monday said that it has not done anything wrong in supply of coal and has complied with all the processes and relevant laws.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last week filed a case against Adani Enterprises Ltd and several government officials for alleged criminal conspiracy in a coal supply deal in 2010.

The agency charged past officials of National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF), a government cooperative body, with conduct "unbecoming of public servants and in criminal conspiracy" by giving undue favour to Adani Enterprises in a 6 million tonne coal supply contract awarded in 2010, the CBI report said.

In a reply to clarification sought by the stock exchange, the company said, “The company has complied with the process, all formalities and relevant laws for the subject supply of coal. The company has not done anything wrong in supply of coal.”

Further, Adani Enterprises added that it was a preliminary investigation report and the company shall respond to the same and also put forth its factual position to the authorities.