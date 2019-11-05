#YesBank#TelecomWar
Activist asks Supreme Court to order probe into WhatsApp over hacking scandal

Updated : November 05, 2019 07:33 AM IST

A right-wing social activist in India filed a petition asking the country's top court to order a probe into Facebook Inc and WhatsApp over revelations that a piece of spyware had exploited vulnerabilities in the popular messaging app to snoop on hundreds of devices.
The petition could present a new legal headache for WhatsApp and its parent Facebook in India, where it has already been hit by backlash over fake news messages and a lawsuit around its adherence to data localisation norms that together have delayed the launch of a payments service on WhatsApp, which is used by over 400 million Indians.
Lawyers and activists, who were among those targeted, say they are increasingly concerned about their safety, privacy and state-backed surveillance.
