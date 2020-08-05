Economy

Accepted Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Centre to SC

Updated : August 05, 2020 12:38 PM IST

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor's death should come out.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.