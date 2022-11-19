ABG Shipyard fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against ex-chairman Rishi Agarwal, 24 others

CBI has filed a chargesheet against former ABG group chairman Rishi Agarwal and 24 other individuals and entities in connection with the alleged Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former ABG group chairman Rishi Agarwal and 24 other individuals and entities in connection with the alleged Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud in the ABG Shipyard Ltd.

"It was found during investigation that the accused conspired with others & got incorporated several entities both within India and outside India with the help of his employees and continuously kept on diverting and siphoning off bank funds," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The charge sheet alleges the accused siphoned off a huge amount of bank and business funds of the ABG Shipyard and created large number of personal assets in the form of immovable properties including luxurious flats, multi-storeyed buildings and lands (having present value in crore).

CBI added that as per the probe there has been diversion of bank funds through creation of web of companies, part of which was used to acquire properties at prominent locations including in Mumbai and Surat. These include four luxurious flats in Mumbai, one residential tower in Mumbai having 14 flats, and commercial land measuring around 5-6 acre in Surat, the spokesperson said.

According to the CBI statement, several luxury properties of Agarwal have been seized. The agency, according to the statement cited by news agency PTI, has alleged that accused misrepresented and falsified the audited books of the company.

"False entries and information with regard to corporate guarantees, overstatement of subsidy amount and non-disclosure of non-fund based credit facilities availed from banks and financial institutions, were made in the audited financial statements," it said.