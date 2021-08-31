9 new Supreme Court judges, including 3 women, take oath today; strength rises to 33

Nine new judges, including three women, were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The strength of the judges in the apex court rose to 33. It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took the oath of office at one go.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court 's additional building complex.

The nine new judges are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice BV Nagarathna. Besides them, Justice CT Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice PS Narasimha, who was a senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General, were also administered oath of office by the CJI.

Justice Nagarathna , the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah, is also in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. Three out of these nine new judges -- Justices Nath, Nagarathna and Narasimha -- are also in line to become the CJI.

While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65. The recommendation of these nine names by the five-member collegium headed by CJI Ramana at its meeting on August 17 had put an end to the 21-month-long logjam over the appointment of new judges to the top court.

With inputs from PTI