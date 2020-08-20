  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

772 lawyers write to CJI, seek action against ‘those who vilify SC’

Updated : August 20, 2020 12:19 AM IST

India has witnessed a series of attacks by institutional disruptors against judges who are unwilling to agree with them and toe the line drawn by them, the lawyers say.
If the judiciary is to perform its duties and functions effectively, it is necessary to protect the dignity and authority of the courts, they added.
Last week, the apex court had held lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two tweets on Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and the Supreme Court.
772 lawyers write to CJI, seek action against ‘those who vilify SC’

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion

Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion

Smallcap surge: This stock jumps over 200% since March; Q1FY21 net profit doubles

Smallcap surge: This stock jumps over 200% since March; Q1FY21 net profit doubles

CSB Bank Q1 results: Firm posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 54 crore; Stock jumps 12%

CSB Bank Q1 results: Firm posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 54 crore; Stock jumps 12%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement