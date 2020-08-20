Legal
772 lawyers write to CJI, seek action against ‘those who vilify SC’
Updated : August 20, 2020 12:19 AM IST
India has witnessed a series of attacks by institutional disruptors against judges who are unwilling to agree with them and toe the line drawn by them, the lawyers say.
If the judiciary is to perform its duties and functions effectively, it is necessary to protect the dignity and authority of the courts, they added.
Last week, the apex court had held lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two tweets on Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and the Supreme Court.