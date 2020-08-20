772 lawyers write to CJI, seek action against ‘those who vilify SC’

A group of 772 lawyers, in a letter to the Chief Justice of India, has urged that the Supreme Court should deal with the people, who "vilify the court" by making “scandalising remarks”, in an exemplary manner, as "these acts destroy faith of the public in judiciary".

The foundation of the judiciary is the confidence of the people in its ability to deliver justice and the actions of certain institutional disruptors through name calling and use of phrases such as “Supreme Court has destroyed democracy”, “the Supreme Court is killing the Constitution” have the tendency to destroy the faith of the public in the judiciary, the lawyers said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“We urge you to uphold the edifice of the judicial system and protect the third pillar of our democracy from those who peddle falsehood to destroy the institution. We sincerely hope that the Supreme Court of India ensures that such persons are dealt with in an exemplary manner, even if such actions are taken thirteen years later or else such trends will only accelerate and strike a blow to the guardian of the rule of law.”

India has witnessed a series of attacks by institutional disruptors against judges who are unwilling to agree with them and toe the line drawn by them, they said.

“It is unfortunate that when political ends of lawyers are not served by a decision of the court, they vilify the court by making scandalizing remarks. The Supreme Court of India as well as the judges are subject to both scurrilous language, malicious attacks and scandalizing remarks.”

“Legitimate criticism of both judgements and the functioning of the institution has always existed however when the criticism is calculated and actuated by malice, it is the authority of the court which is undermined.”

If the judiciary is to perform its duties and functions effectively, it is necessary to protect the dignity and authority of the courts, they added.