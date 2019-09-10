50 more provisions of Motor Vehicles Act may come into force within 6 months
Updated : September 10, 2019 04:30 PM IST
Till September 4, Haryana and Odisha had collected over Rs 1.4 crore in traffic penalties.
In case of non-compoundable offences, offenders will have to go to court to pay the penalty and cannot do it on the spot.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more