233 people slapped with sedition charge in 2014-18: Govt

Updated : February 06, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as per NCRB, the charge of sedition under section 124A of the IPC was slapped against 70 people in 2018.

Reddy sai that 37 people in Assam and Jharkhand each were slapped with sedition charge between 2014 and 2018.