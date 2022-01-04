21-year-old student from Bangalore detained in 'Bulli Bai' app case; what we know so far

A 21-year-old engineering student from Bangalore was detained by the Mumbai police cyber cell on Monday for questioning in connection with the Bulli Bai app case on Monday.

The police have also registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints against the app.

Earlier, a case was had been registered against the developers of the Bulli Bai app and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The Mumbai Police refrained from revealing the identity of the suspect from Bangalore, except his age.

What is the Bulli Bai app about?

A controversial app surfaced on the hosting platform GitHub on January 1 displaying doctored photos of influential women from the Muslim community, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities. The photos were accompanied by derogatory taglines.

On Twitter, the app was being promoted as @bullibai. The account carried a display picture of a "Khalistani supporter" and said women could be booked from the app.

The app is similar to the ‘Sulli deals’ app that had surfaced in July last year which was also hosted on GitHub.

Following outrage on social media, the app was taken down.

What did the app do?

The doctored photos of Muslim women were illegally picked up from their social media accounts and uploaded on the app to convince people to take part in an "auction".

The complaint

A woman journalist with an online news portal lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police cyber cell against the Bulli Bai app. In her complaint she said the term ‘Bulli Bai’ was disrespectful and the content of the app was clearly aimed at insulting women from the Muslim community.

“Bulli is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women," the complaint read.

The complainant said her image was being displayed “in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context" on the app, The Times of India reported.

According to Hindustan Times, the journalist’s image was being sold on the app as the ‘deal of the day’.

Both Mumbai and Delhi police have lodged FIRs in the matter under relevant sections.

Uproar

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP representing the Shiv Sena, flagged the app to Mumbai police and asked the Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stern action against the perpetrators.

Vaishnaw confirmed on Saturday the GitHub had blocked the user of the app and said the police and the Indian Computer Emergence Response Team were coordinating further action, although he did not elaborate on the action being taken.

On Sunday, he had tweeted: "Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter."