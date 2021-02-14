  • SENSEX
21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case

Updated : February 14, 2021 02:17 PM IST

Addressing a press conference earlier, a senior Delhi Police officer said initial investigation linked the document with a pro-Khalistan group named "Poetic Justice Foundation".
The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".
Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, a senior police officer said.
21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case

