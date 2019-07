14 Karnataka MLAs to challenge their disqualification in Supreme Court

All the 14 Karnataka rebel legislators, who were disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday for defying their party whips to attend the House on July 23, said they would challenge the Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court on Monday.

A day before the trust vote on the BS Yediyurappa government in the Karnataka Assembly, the Speaker disqualified 14 rebel MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) for defying their party whips to attend the House on July 23, when former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy put the confidence motion to vote for proving majority, but failed to do.