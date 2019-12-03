Business
10,860 cases under IBC pending before NCLT at the end of September: Government tells Rajya Sabha
Updated : December 03, 2019 09:05 PM IST
In a separate reply, the minister said that out of 18,782 cases filed under IBC, 2016 at the end of June 2019, 2,173 cases were admitted under the Code.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more