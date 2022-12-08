10 Online Casinos for Real Money: Best Real Money Casino Sites Ranked by Games, Promos, and More

Ranking the best online casinos that pay out real money is no easy feat. There are thousands of casino sites available, with more and more being launched every day.

With so many to choose from, how can you be sure the real money online casino you choose is up to scratch? Well, by yourself, you can't.

But with our help? We'll make sure you're only playing the best USA online casinos around. We've got tons of experience playing online, and we know a thing or two about online gambling. Red Dog Casino took the crown, but there’s more sites to check out.

So, what will it be? Get stuck registering at some shady casino - or take a chance with us, and read our choice of the top online casinos you can find?

We knew you'd make the right choice. Let's go!

Online Casinos for Real Money

Red Dog : Best overall

Ignition : Top pick for poker

Bovada : Best for sports

Bitstarz : Best crypto online casino

Slots.LV : Top pick for slots

mBit : Great bonuses

BetUS : Wide variety of betting options

Wild Casino : Best for table games

Grand Fortune : Best for mobile

Cafe Casino : Great community forum

1. Red Dog - No. 1 Online Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros:

Excellent variety of games

24/7 deposit bonus

New game promos

Bitcoin-friendly

No fees

Top-quality customer service

Safe and secure website

260% welcome bonus

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal starts at $150

Red Dog's consistent excellence across benchmarks, including a great game variety and solid bonuses and promotions, make it the number one choice on our list.

Games Library 4.5/5

Red Dog has a solid library that features a diverse mix of casino games that offer real money payouts. RealTime Gaming provides the software for the majority of the website, while Visionary iGaming takes care of the live dealer games.

These are both high-quality industry companies, so you can be sure you're only playing the best the online gambling industry has to offer. Whether it's regular ol' slots or live roulette action, Red Dog has you taken care of.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.9/5

After registering at Red Dog, you can choose between two welcome bonuses. The first is a 320% deposit match . The other is the opportunity for 150 free spins on the slot game 'Lucky Catch'.

The 260% bonus match is available to use up to five times and comes with fair wagering requirements, so you shouldn't face too many issues trying to cash this bonus out.

Outside of the welcome promotions, you can find a 24/7 bonus which can be applied at any time. It yields an extra 120%, 135%, and 160% on your deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively. The same wagering requirements apply.

The 'new game' promotion changes periodically for the latest games added to the website. It usually comes with a 230% match bonus and free spins for whichever game is currently in the promotion.

Design & Functionality 5/5

Red Dog has a solid modern design that doesn't overwhelm new users. All games are easily accessible via a hidden menu tab, and if you're looking for specifics, there's a search bar to help you.

We like the idea of a red dog mascot for this casino, even if it isn't Clifford. As far as other online casinos go, it scores high for originality at least.

Banking Tools 4.8/5

Deposit Methods:

Visa/MasterCard

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Ethereum

Flexepin

Tether

Neosurf

Withdrawal Methods:

Visa/MasterCard Credit Card

Bankwire

Bitcoin

There are lots of interesting deposit methods available at Red Dog, but this unfortunately isn't matched by the withdrawal section. Still, all of these banking tools have no fees attached at least, and the ability to initiate card-to-card withdrawals is more than welcome.

2. Ignition - Top Real Money Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Top poker platform

Software to even the poker playing field

$3,000 dual poker and casino bonus

Lower than average wagering requirements

Solid selection of table games

Cons:

Smaller than average game library

Ignition features one of the best and fairest poker platforms on the internet, with some excellent bonuses too.

Game Library 4.1/5

Ignition's main selling point is its excellent poker platform - but that doesn't mean it lacks elsewhere.

Despite having a smaller than average game library, users can still enjoy a selection of classic Vegas-style online casino games like slots, roulette, and blackjack.

But really, if you're playing at Ignition, the poker rooms are where you want to be. Whether you're a rookie or a vet, Ignition has a table for you. In actual fact, they even have software that bans the use of HUDs (heads-up displays) to ensure a fairer playing field.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.9/5

Ignition's main welcome bonus is 50/50 split between the casino and the poker rooms. It's up to $1,000 in bonus funds for one, and $1,000 in bonus funds for the other. That is unless you deposit using Bitcoin, in which case it's boosted to a handsome $3,000.

The wagering requirements come in at 25x, which is below the industry standard of 35x. You should have an easier time trying to cash the bonus out, and at least won't have to be as patient as you would for some other US online casinos.

One of Ignition's latest promotions is hot drop jackpots, which guarantees a total of $5 million being won by users every single month. Could it be you? Why not try your luck with the eligible online slots A Night with Cleo, 777 Deluxe, and Golden Buffalo to find out.

Design & Functionality 4.9/5

The main thing we loved about Ignition's design was its super cool logo. Seriously, more websites should set pieces of gambling symbols on fire for the effect.

Functionality-wise, we have nothing to complain about, either. The website ran smoothly, and although there have been historic complaints about old poker software, the server has been updated multiple times since then and we've seen great feedback since.

Banking Tools 4.6/5

Deposit Methods:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

Voucher

Visa/MasterCard/Amex

Withdrawal Methods:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Litecoin

Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin Cash

Voucher

Player Transfer

Check by Courier

MatchPay

There are a lot of great banking tools available at Ignition, especially if you use cryptocurrency. The options outside of that are a little sparse, but you can still play using standard debit and credit cards and withdraw via check. Just be careful of any potential fees.

3. Bovada - Real Money Online Casino with a Sportsbook

Pros:

Excellent sportsbook

30+ live dealer games

Low wagering requirements

$3,000 welcome bonus

Solid poker platform

Cons:

Number of slots games could be higher

Bovada's ‘jack of all trades’ approach to online gambling makes it a solid choice for anyone who wants to find a one-stop shop for betting, poker, and casino games.

Game Library 4.2/5

Bovada really is the all-around gambler's choice, sporting a top-notch casino, sportsbook, poker platform, and even a racebook for any horse betting fans out there.

It's the equivalent of the international food buffet - it's got a little piece of everything and you can load up until you're full!

Of course, there might be better places out there for each individual platform, but if you want one convenient spot that has everything, Bovada might just be the best online casino for you.

Yum. Wait, are we still talking about food?

Bonuses & Promotions 4.7/5

There is a $3,000 welcome bonus up for grabs when you register for Bovada, and that's just for the casino section.

Better yet, the wagering requirement of 25x is well below the industry average, so you won't face many issues cashing out the bonus.

If you opt to use cryptocurrency, you can boost it to $3,750, keeping the wagering requirements the same. Elsewhere, you can find a 100% match bonus for poker and a $250 sports bonus.

The sports welcome bonus features the lowest wagering requirement yet of only 10x. There are not many better bonuses out there for sports betting, especially for newcomers to the industry.

Design & Functionality 4.8/5

Bovada's modern design is sleek and easy on the eye. Each section is split into its own platform and has its own distinct style and feel, which is very handy for anyone who plans to use all parts of the website.

Overall, browsing the website was a smooth experience with little to no issues. Loading times were fast and games played fluidly without any stuttering or glitches.

Banking Tools 4.5/5

Deposit Methods:

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Voucher

Bitcoin Cash

Zelle

Visa/MasterCard/AMEX

MatchPay

Withdrawal Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

Litecoin

Ethereum

USD Tether

Check by Courier

Vouchers

Bovada has a good selection of banking tools, as well as some unique options that aren't readily available elsewhere, such as Zelle - one of the fastest-growing financial apps in the United States.

Despite that, we still recommend you use Bitcoin here, especially if you want to avoid fees. Non-Bitcoin withdrawals are subject to certain fees, although you are entitled to one free transaction each month.

4. Bitstarz - Best Online Casino for Real Money Crypto Users

Pros:

Exclusive titles

Award-winning

3,000+ games

Provably fair games

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

7 cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Crypto users only

If you're looking for a huge library of exclusive titles for crypto-users, Bitstarz is exactly the online casino you've been searching for.

Game Library 4.9/5

We rightfully live by the phrase 'quality, not quantity' when reviewing an online casino's game library. But over 3,000 titles is impressive by any stretch of the imagination.

Besides, the quality is there too, as these are by no means just a selection of cookie-cutter slot games.

On the contrary, Bitstarz features a wealth of its own exclusive titles that you won't find at any other online casino. This includes a series of 'Bitstarz Originals' that are rudimentary versions of Vegas classics, named 'Wheel', 'Dice', 'Slot 777', and many more.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.7/5

The Bitstarz welcome package is up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins . It's split across four deposits.

Bitstarz also holds regular competitions as well as a welcome freeroll that has a cash prize of up to $1,000.

We would be remiss not to mention that they have also held giveaway raffles for Tesla sports cars over the years as well, which is easily one of the best prizes we've ever seen at an online casino.

Design & Functionality 4.4/5

Bitstarz is one of the best-designed online casinos around. It's unique, classy, and understated all at once. It doesn't try too hard with gimmicky mascots, and it has quality-of-life features that other casinos lack.

One of our favorite features was the ability to browse the casino games ordered by winnings in the last 24 hours, and which ones had paid our least (more efficiently known as 'hot' and 'cold' games).

Of course, how you interpret that data is up to you. If a game is paying out, will it keep paying out? Or will the 'cold' games eventually pay out a larger sum simply because they are 'due'?

Accepted Cryptos:

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Tether

Cardano

Here's the unfortunate downside to Bitstarz. There's nothing wrong with being an exclusively crypto casino - that's something we expect with the way the industry is going. But we understand it may be disappointing for some players.

5. Slots.LV - Best Online Casino to Win Real Money Playing Slots

Pros:

$5,000 welcome bonus

Around 200 slot games

MySlots Rewards

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Uninspired design

Featuring an excellent selection of online slots and a top-notch loyalty program, Slots.LV takes our final spot in the top 5.

Game Library 4.2/5

As you'd expect from a casino literally named 'Slots', this is very much a gambling site for those who like to spin the reels.

There are almost 200 different titles for you to choose from, including jackpot variations that can potentially pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars for very low-stake spins.

Of course, although the vast majority of its games are slots titles, it's far from the only casino game on offer. You can play roulette, blackjack, and plenty of video poker games, too. There's also a live casino section tucked away, although it only has five games to choose from.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.1/5

New users can claim a bonus of up to $5,000, or $7,500 if you deposit using a cryptocurrency. The wagering requirements are bang on the industry average of 35x.

There's also a loyalty program called MySlots Rewards, to take note of, especially if you're planning on making Slots.LV your long-term casino.

Over time, you can accumulate points based on the amount of money you've wagered, which you can then exchange for prizes and perks.

Design & Functionality 3.9/5

When it comes to the aesthetics of Slots.LV, there isn't much to talk about. It's a very plain background with an even plainer logo. Uninspired is probably the kindest way to describe it, although some might just call it lazy.

The online gambling site itself runs fine, with minimal loading times and an intuitive user interface that makes finding and playing your favorite games a simple task.

We just wish they considered adding a fresh lick of paint and some excitement to their website.

Banking Tools 4.5/5

Deposit Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

USD Tether

Litecoin

Ethereum

Visa/MasterCard

Withdrawal Methods:

Check by Courier

Bank Wire

Visa/MasterCard

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

USD Tether

Litecoin

Ethereum

There's a solid selection of banking tools here for both crypto and fiat currency users. The ability to deposit and withdraw using Visa or MasterCard is always welcome. Otherwise, if you want to take advantage of the crypto bonuses, there are sufficient options there too.

Real Money Online Casinos - Runners-Up:

The Benchmarks: How We Ranked Online Casinos for Real Money

Game Library:

We're always looking for libraries that are packed full of amazing casino games from all different categories. However, let's be clear - it's not just a case of quantity. We want to see good-quality games from top-tier providers.

Diversity is key too. Most online casinos are dominated by slot games, but we'll be looking for what else is available, especially exclusive titles or live dealer games.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Bonuses have become a key feature of any self-respecting online casino. Companies from all over the globe are constantly looking for ways to entice users to play at their online casinos, and bonuses are one of the best ways to do it.

We'll examine each casino's bonuses and offer our honest analysis of whether they are worthwhile or not.

Behind eye-catching numbers, you can sometimes find terms and conditions that really reduce the value for players. So, we'll read the fine print so you don't have to, and make sure you're going into these promotions with your eyes completely open.

Design & Functionality:

Design is often a neglected feature of online casinos, and it's certainly something we wish websites spent a little more time on. It doesn't take much to differentiate yourself from other competitors, and it can make the world of difference for the user experience.

What's under the hood matters too. The best online casinos should feature minimal loading times, be laid out in a way that makes sense, and overall offer a simple and quality user experience.

Banking Tools:

Everyone has their preferred way of spending money online. Arguably, it's even more important to have a trusted banking tool when using online casinos. Online safety is paramount, and we take it as seriously when reviewing online gambling sites.

Overall, the more payment methods, the better. That's simply because it creates a more inclusive environment for everyone. That doesn't mean there won't be certain methods that aren't better than others, and we will definitely mark down any casinos that levy unreasonable fees.

Guide to the Online Casinos for Real Money

Can I win real money using online casinos?

Yes, you can win real money using online casinos, as long as they are legitimate and you’re playing casino games for real money (that is, not in demo mode). Follow our guide to make sure you're playing at the right casino sites.

What is the best real money online casino?

The best online casino to play real money casino games is Red Dog . However, all the real money online casinos we listed here are reputable and safe to join, so the final decision is yours.

What are the most popular online casino games to play for real money?

Here is a list of some of the most popular online casino games:

Slots

Roulette

Blackjack

Poker

Baccarat

What makes a legit online real money casino?

A legitimate online casino can usually be backed up with a long-term community, consistent good standing within the industry, and various licenses. If you're ever unsure, just refer back to this article - all the online casino sites featured here are 100% legitimate and trustworthy.

What types of real money online casino bonuses are available to me?

The types of casino bonuses available to you depend on the website you are registered at. Here's a list of the most common ones:

Welcome Bonus

Deposit Bonus

Match Bonus

Reload Bonus

Free Spins

Are real money online casinos rigged?

No, generally speaking, online casinos aren't rigged. But that doesn't mean there aren't casino sites out there that may be.

Follow our article to make sure you're only playing at legitimate and trustworthy online gambling establishments.

What online casino games are the easiest to win real money on?

The online casino games that are easiest to win are as follows:

Blackjack

Baccarat

Roulette

Video Poker

These games all have a minimal house edge and therefore have some of the highest return-to-player rates in the entire industry. However, it’s important to remember that it ultimately all comes down to luck.

Let’s Compare the Top Online Casinos for Real Money

Here's a quick breakdown and comparison of our top 5 casinos and their standout features

Red Dog: Red Dog's excellent bonuses and fee-free banking are just two excellent reasons why it's our number one choice for top US online casinos. Overall score: 99%

Ignition: If you're looking for an excellent poker platform with a little side accompaniment of casino action, Ignition's the website for you. Sign up now to claim your dual poker and casino bonus. Overall score: 97%

Bovada: For a full-on feast of a gambling experience, Bovada is the banquet you've been waiting for - with poker, casino games, and a sportsbook all under one roof. Overall score: 96%

Bitstarz: Bitstarz’s commitment to cryptocurrency has created a top-quality casino full of unique and interesting titles. You can claim a welcome package of up to 5 BTC. Overall score: 93%

Slots.LV: Sporting a sweet selection of slots and an excellent loyalty program., Slots.LV more than earns its place as a top 5 USA casino online. Overall score: 90%

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino for Real Money

Step 1 - Register at Red Dog

Log on to Red Dog using this link and hit the red Sign Up button

Fill out the required details

Wait for the validation email to arrive

Step 2 - Validate your Account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

Check your spam box if it's not available in your inbox

Once the link is located, click it to complete the validation process

Step 3 - Deposit and Start Playing

Deposit using your preferred method

Use a bonus if applicable

Start playing and have fun!

Ready to Play Real Money Online Casino Games?

Ultimately, the casino you choose to join will likely come down to your own personal preferences. Do they have your preferred payment method? Do they have the games you want to play?

Even so, here's a little tip from us. Red Dog is the best all-rounder, but there's no reason you can't sign up to any online casino that is featured in this article.

That way, you can truly find out which online casino works best for you, and in the meantime, you can get some bonuses to test them out.

Just remember the golden rules - have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As we've always emphasized, gambling is a risky entertainment form. With this in view, you should never take this path to resolve financial difficulties as there's nothing assured. Remember, at any given point, the "house always wins."

Do you feel as though you're approaching problem gambling, or do you know someone with a similar issue? Without further ado, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.Also, gambling sites are to be accessed by persons who are 18+ only . CNBC-TV18 is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

“This game involved an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please Play responsibly and at your own risk.

This is a Partnered Post.