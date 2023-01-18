The best way to deliver live events such as live sports or news is through linear television over a broadcast signal, believes Nielsen CEO David Kenny.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the World Economic Forum meet at Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, Kenny said that he is really excited about the prospect of having many different ways to reach people.

“We think it's a real opportunity to serve the consumer better as India is a very heterogeneous community. So having more ways to reach them with streaming as well as linear means more people can find content that's relevant to them and in some cases even create content and participate,” he said.

With mobile infrastructure in place, he said it was really great to organise people and serve them.

On the talk of shift of linear television to digital, Kenny said that linear television has a role, especially for live. “Live news, live sports, the best way to deliver them is through broadcast signal. I think it continues to work for more reasons. The IPL has never had more fans. News has never been so important. So we see this happening.”

“(For) Entertainment, people do have more choices; some people like to catch up and watch it on streaming later. So linear creates some demand, it creates some exposure but it's shifting. I think the idea that it's over would be like saying print is over. It has a role but I have to say every linear company has a digital first strategy in India,” he noted.

The CEO of the television and video audience measurement company stressed on the fact that as part of the transition, they were making changes in the measurement of data from linear and digital television with a focus on people.

“We're doing this in a number of markets, is to evolve the measurement so that you don't measure linear and streaming as two things because then you end up with a high price on linear and a low price on streaming in some cases when the value is the same. So we're really working to get a measurement that's people based so that we measure where people spend their time whether they happen to receive it on a linear signal or a streaming signal because to them it's the same,” he said.

By doing this, he said they are building a better model “because then your economics are aligned with the consumer and you can follow her through on the ad side”.

