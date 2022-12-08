5 Best Background Check Sites for Accurate Results in 2023

Performing a background check can answer questions you may have about a new neighbor or your daughter’s mysterious new boyfriend. Not all online search sites are created the same, however. Read on to discover the best background check sites for 2023.

What are the Best Background Check Sites?

TruthFinder - Best Background Check Site Overall

Intelius - Best for Search Databases

Instant Checkmate - Best for Government Records

US Search - Best for Beginners

Spokeo - Best for Fast Results

When reviewing the best background check services , we looked at costs to obtain data and the reputation of the company. We also considered database size, the scope of data shared, and how quickly results come in. Finally, we check how easy these online sites were to use and how to find support if the need arises.

Click here for a more in-depth look into our methodology.

Software Price Database Access Scope of Data Turnaround Time Support TruthFinder $23.28 to $28.05/month Social media, dark web Employment, education, assets, criminal record, past locations Around five minutes 10 am to 7 pm EST, email support, comprehensive help center Intelius $21.13 to $34.95/month Over 20 billion databases Criminal record, lawsuits, financial information 5 to 20 minutes 10 am to 7 pm EST, email support, comprehensive help center Instant Checkmate $28.09 to $35.12/month Hundreds of millions of government databases Comprehensive criminal record search, financial and work history Around five minutes 10 am to 7 pm EST, email support, limited help center US Search $19.86/month Billions of databases History, properties, financial information, social data Around five minutes 9 am to 10 pm EST, email support Spokeo $27.95/month Over 12 billion databases Personal history, criminal and court records, social media information 2 to 3 minutes on average 8 am to 11 pm EST, email support, help center

TruthFinder : Best Background Check Site Overall

Price $23.28 to $28.05/month Star Rating 4.8/5

TruthFinder is one of the few background check sites to search the dark web for data. Reports you receive are comprehensive, but there’s no way to pay for just a single scan. Luckily, pricing for a month isn’t too far out in left field. It does take several minutes to obtain your results as the service digs through its database for information, and you can only look up individuals in the United States.

Why we chose it: TruthFinder has comprehensive reporting that even scans the dark web, making it the best background check site currently available.

Pros

Proprietary dark web scanning

Reasonable pricing

Comprehensive reporting

Cons

Can’t purchase single reports

Only includes results from the United States

Over-the-top process to obtain results

Pricing: TruthFinder’s pricing schedule is for one or two months at a time, and there’s no way to pay for a single scan. Even if you only have a few people to look up, using TruthFinder will cost you $28.05 for a month of use. Anyone needing to use the service longer can purchase two months at a time for a discounted rate of $23.28 per month.

If you want to download reports to view later, there’s a one-time fee of $3.99. To protect your own information from the dark web, TruthFinder will monitor your information for $2.99 per month.

Reputation

TruthFinder has been performing background check services since 2015. It has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau based on its business model and ability to work through customer complaints. Although no background check site can be 100% accurate all the time, TruthFinder produces the most thorough reports based on current information.

Database Access

TruthFinder is one of the few sites to check the dark web for information on your search subject. The site also combs through private and public records including social media sites for additional up-to-date data.

Scope of Data

A background check with TruthFinder brings in a ton of data for you to sift through. You can uncover social media accounts, past locations, and employment and educational history. In addition, it’s possible to see current assets, criminal and traffic records, time in court, and more.

Turnaround Time

It takes closer to five minutes to get back information from TruthFinder, but keep in mind the depth the service goes to get data. It may not provide instantaneous results, but comprehensive reports will take more time.

Ease of Use

When performing a search on TruthFinder, you only need a person’s first and last name to run an actual search. Providing a city or state where this person lives can help narrow down search results that much more. TruthFinder may ask you a few additional questions about the individual to help get the best results.

Support

TruthFinder’s team is on hand from 10 am to 7 am Eastern Standard Time to help with questions. Outside those hours, you can fill out the site’s online form and wait for an answer that way. There’s also a help center and frequently asked questions section that may have the information you’re looking for.

Intelius : Best Background Check Site for Search Databases

Price $21.13 to $34.95/month Star Rating 4.7

Intelius has access to more databases than most, with over 20 billion sites for data. There’s no limit to the number of searches you can run each month, but you can’t look for folks outside the United States. There is some concern about the accuracy of some results, and Intelius has some confusing pricing options.

Why we chose it: Intelius’s fast reporting means you’ll have the answers you seek within moments of clicking the submit button.

Pros

Over 20 billion databases

Unlimited people searches

The site is easy to navigate

Cons

US-only results

Pricing options are hard to understand

Results may not be as accurate

Pricing: Intelius has a confusing pricing plan that may leave many scratching their heads. At first glance, you can sign up for a month of background searches for $24.86, or two months of service for an average of $21.13 per month.

If you want to add in reverse phone lookup or address lookup, there’s a week trial for just $0.95. After the trial period elapses, prices jump to $34.95 for background checks plus reverse phone searches or $29.78 for people search and address lookups.

For a one-time fee of $3.99, you can download reports to your desktop and look at them any time in the future. There’s an option to protect your own identity through Intelius Identity Protect for $9.95 per month.

Reputation

Intelius has been doing business since 2003 and continues to provide one of the best background check sites on the web. The Better Business Bureau gives Intelius an A+ rating, indicating it is transparent with business dealings and makes every effort to appease customers.

Database Access

With nearly 20 years under its belt, Intelius has access to over 20 billion public and private records to search for data. This amount far surpasses many of the other background check sites out there, allowing for more comprehensive results and more accurate data.

Scope of Data

A single background check contains criminal records, marriage and divorce history, and any lawsuits the person has been in. You’ll also obtain information on bankruptcies, liens, and employment or educational history.

Turnaround Time

Intelius advertises instant results but doesn’t quite hit that mark. The average search time comes in somewhere north of the five-minute mark, but the most intense reports can take over 20 minutes to come back with results. This comes as no surprise considering the amount of data Intelius has to sort through.

Ease of Use

The search process for Intelius is simple as can be. You just type a first name, last name, and any location information you have about your subject, and the background check site will do the rest. Intelius may ask a few additional questions to hone in on the specific person you’re looking for.

Support

You can call an Intelius customer support agent from 10 am to 7 pm EST Monday through Friday for immediate help. Outside those hours, there’s an online form you can fill out that an Intelius team member will read at their earliest convenience. There’s also a decent help center with information you can use to find answers.

Instant Checkmate : Best Background Check Site for Government Records

Price $28.09 to $35.12/month Star Rating 4.6

Instant Checkmate has hundreds of millions of governmental databases from the local to the federal level for providing accurate checks on your target. Searches even include property data, but they come at a cost. There’s no option to pay per report, but additional search filters help you find what you’re looking for that much faster.

Why we chose it: Instant Checkmate has the most government connections to take top honors for a criminal background check site.

Pros

Accurate criminal and background checks from government records

Searches come with property data

Advanced search filters

Cons

Slow searching process

No option to pay per report

Expensive membership fees

Pricing: A month of unlimited person reports will set you back $35.12, which is a bit steeper than other background check sites. A three-month subscription averages out to only $28.09 if you’re going to need the service for an extended period of time.

It will cost you a one-time fee of $3.99 if you want to download any and all reports for future use. Instant Checkmate can also monitor for your name on the dark web if you pay $1.99 per month.

Reputation

Instant Checkmate has been building its database since opening its digital doors back in 2010. The site has the highest ranking on the Better Business Bureau site, receiving an A+ for business practices and transparency.

Database Access

A single search on Instant Checkmate combs through hundreds of millions of government databases alone from the city to the national level. The site checks other private records and social media accounts for additional information.

Scope of Data

Instant Checkmate is best known for criminal searches with such a large government database to rely on. This includes all types of charges, jail time, and sex offenses. Beyond criminal information, you can also access employment and educational history and financial records.

Turnaround Time

Most searches take around five minutes to complete, which is pretty commonplace for the best background check sites. Instant Checkmate does throw annoying prompts and pop-up questions you’ll need to pay attention to in order to get your results.

Accuracy

With so many government databases, Instant Checkmate has really accurate searches. It makes sure to cross-check information across multiple locations before providing you with results.

Ease of Use

All you need to start a search is a person’s first and last name, although location information can expedite the scan. Instant Checkmate has a few pop-ups as the search runs, which can delay the process and take up some of your time.

Support

Customer service agents operate from 10 am to 7 pm EST from Monday to Friday. The site has a fairly thorough help center with a decent amount of frequently asked questions if you need help outside of regular hours. You can also fill out the contact form and wait for a response that way.

US Search : Best Background Check Site for Beginners

Price $19.86/month Star Rating 4.5

US Search facilitates the search process through the use of a handy quick start wizard. You can only look up individuals living in the United States, but US Search’s website is quite basic.

Monthly prices are quite a bit lower than the competition once you’ve navigated the hurdles to figure out what those costs are.

Why we chose it: US Search’s quick start wizard walks even the newest of searchers through the process with helpful prompts and simple steps.

Pros

Quick start wizard

Fair refund policy

Reasonable cost for membership

Cons

Available in the US only

Lack of transparent pricing

Basic presentation

Pricing: You’ll pay just $19.86 per month for unlimited reports. There is a limited trial period of $1.99 for five days of searching.

For legal professionals, US Search has a Pro program to prep you for the courtroom. It costs $59 per month for this service or $599 for an entire year.

Reputation

US Search has nearly 30 years of experience in background checking. The Better Business Bureau has yet to accredit the company despite its long tenure. Consumer Affairs has the site listed at 2.1 stars out of 5 with 108 total ratings, with most complaints regarding pricing confusion and password issues.

Database Access

The company pulls from billions of public records to track down the information you’re looking for on a new neighbor, date, or the like. Some customers don’t feel the data they receive is as accurate as some of the other sites out there.

Scope of Data

Background checks will collect a person’s history, properties, and social information during a search, among other pieces of data. US Search also has a separate tool for legal professionals looking to pool together information before heading into the courtroom.

Turnaround Time

Results come back within five minutes on average, but you have to navigate several prompts from US Search’s quick start wizard. The search may get stuck waiting for an answer from you should you try to multitask through the process.

Accuracy

It seems as though US Search is hit-or-miss with its data, even though it has billions of sites to work with. You may have to vet some of the data to make sure what you see is accurate.

Ease of Use

The site itself is very simplistic and easy to use. A virtual assistant walks you through the process to ensure you get the best results possible. At times, the hand-holding can slog down the search and feel a bit redundant.

Support

If you need help with your US Search service, you can email the team at any time or call between 9 am and 10 pm EST during the work week. There’s no user forum or help center to peruse for answers during off-hours.

Spokeo : Best Background Check Site for Fast Results

Price $27.95/month Star Rating 4.4

Spokeo gets the job done in record time, rarely taking more than a few minutes to produce accurate results. The site is for U.S. searches only, tending to pull a little too much from social media and not enough from financial records. You can make use of the insights feature for extra information on your subject, and there’s also an Enterprise plan for businesses.

Why we chose it: Spokeo gets accurate results faster than any other background check service out there.

Pros

Results within a few minutes

Extra “insights” feature for additional information

Enterprise membership for businesses

Cons

Limited financial information

Available in the US only

Too reliant on social media

Pricing: Spokeo completely hides its costs until you’ve done a search and want to see your results. At that point, the site promises a 7-day trial period for just $0.95 to try the service out. Once the trial ends, you’ll receive a bill at $27.95 per month to continue searching.

Businesses can use Spokeo Enterprise for $19.95 for a single month’s membership. Anyone wishing to use the service longer can pay $14.95 per month for three months at a time.

Reputation

Spokeo has been around since 2006 to provide background check information on individuals. It has an A rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau for honoring commitments to customers and providing a trustworthy service.

Database Access

The background check site uses a massive range of sources to compile information about the person in question. It looks through 6 billion consumer records, 4 billion historical records, 600 million court records, 130 million property records, nearly 100 million business records, and over 120 social networks.

Scope of Data

Reports cover an individual’s current and past addresses along with wealth data and family history. You’ll also gain access to court records from anywhere in the country and information from any social media account they’ve ever created.

Turnaround Time

Spokeo is able to turn around all that data in record time. The average search takes less than five minutes to compile a complete report on your target. There also aren’t prompts or pop-ups to deal with while the search is active.

Accuracy

Because Spokeo uses an extensive database, search results come out accurate most of the time. The site doesn’t always cross-check information, so information from outdated sites can appear in your results.

Ease of Use

Everything on Spokeo’s site is surprisingly easy to use. At the top of the page, you can search by name, email address, or phone number to have the site locate information on a particular individual.

Support

You can bank on customer support staff every day of the week from 8 am to 11 pm Eastern Time. For less urgent matters, you can email the company and expect a prompt response during normal office hours. The site also has a help center with a significant amount of topics.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Sites

Below you’ll find our methodology for coming up with the best background check sites currently on the market.

Price: Price is an ever-important factor in any area. Background check sites tend to only run monthly subscriptions, even if you only plan to use the service for one or two searches. Therefore, the cost needs to be reasonable no matter how many people you plan to look up.

Reputation: A company is only as good as its reputation, and we wanted to make sure background check services were in business long enough to provide fruitful searches. It’s also a big boon to have accreditation from the Better Business Bureau or a trustworthy review site.

Database Access: The more databases a service has, the more information it can provide. The best background check sites will cross-check data between sites for better results.

Scope of Data: When running a background report, chances are you want thorough information on all aspects of that individual’s life. Criminal records are a must, but the best sites will also give employment and education history along with financial holdings.

Turnaround Time: No one wants to wait for background check data to roll in. The best background check sites will have data for you within minutes of entering your search parameters. Keep an eye out for annoying pop-ups that can slow the process down.

Accuracy: Accuracy often depends on the type of databases a background check site searches, along with the quantity. Many services will vet information for you so you know you’re getting the best results.

Ease of Use: Some sites can be cumbersome in their initial survey questions and prompts along the way. Our top picks keep the criteria simple while still providing the best search results.

Support: If you have questions, concerns, or get stuck somewhere along the way, you want to find help fast. Alongside phone and email support, the best services have a well-stocked help center with tons of questions already answered.

Best Background Check Site Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Our FAQ section answers some of the most commonly asked questions about the best background check sites.

How reliable are online background checks?

The right online background checks provide incredibly accurate information about the person you’re trying to dig up dirt on. They scour billions of public and private sites to uncover things otherwise hard to find.

What is a legitimate background check website?

Legitimate background check sites have proven their worth with several years of experience. Many have built up massive databases to search through to back up claims. Having accreditation with the Better Business Bureau shows business transparency and reliable operations.

What can cause you to fail a background check for employment?

Having a criminal record is a huge red flag when applying for a job. Employers are also looking for discrepancies between your claims and what a background check actually shows about you.

What databases are used for background checks?

A lot of background check sites use the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and the FBI Identification Record as top go-to's. Since most look through billions of databases, searches also include a laundry list of government sites at all levels and all available public records.

Bottom Line on the Best Background Check Sites

A thorough background check can put you at ease about the people you interact with on a daily basis. The best background check sites sift through countless databases to locate information you can use to make an assessment while keeping costs low.

We love TruthFinder for including the dark web in its fast searches, but any one of the best background check sites on this list can help you find the answers you seek.

This is a Partnered Post.