Union Minister Piyush Goyal has an update on an iconic railway bridge currently under construction in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kouri area. On Thursday, Goyal took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the “infrastructural marvel”, saying the iconic steel arch of the bridge over the Chenab river was nearing completion.

Said to be the “world’s highest railway bridge”, the work on the project began in November 2017. The railway minister described the 476-metre-long steel arch in Kashmir’s Reasi district as an engineering milestone. The breath-taking photograph of the bridge and location shared by the minister shows the nearly complete arch.

The length of the bridge over the Chenab river is 1,315 metres, and it cost the government Rs 1,250 crore. Interestingly, at 359 metres above the river, the bridge is 35 metres taller than Paris’ Eiffel Tower, whose height is 324 metres from the ground.

The Chenab bridge, being built by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), forms a key part of the 111-km long stretch under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail project. Over 27,000 metric tonnes of structural steel have gone into the making of the marvellous bridge.

Officials have in the past said that the bridge was designed to withstand 40kg of TNT blast and earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter Scale. “Even after the blast, a train can run at a speed of 30 kmph,” Chief Engineer (Coordination) R K Hegde of Konkan Railways had told news agency PTI.

This ambitious railway project is part of the government’s efforts to connect Jammu and Kashmir with other parts of India. According to a Hindustan Times report, around 90 per cent of the bridge is complete, and it is expected to be inaugurated in March.