View: The infrastructure bull in China's shop – The Great Wall syndrome

The hammer blows of the long tail Covid outbreak, the Ukraine crisis, and resultant turmoil in global oil and commodity markets, in quick succession, have debilitated economies across the globe. In some, and in the near neighbourhood, it has caused severe humanitarian crises. It has also come at a time when the armoury of economic remedies, worldwide, is almost empty. Profligate printing presses have spewed currency notes for a decade and more to tackle successive financial crises. Central banks have kept markets awash in liquidity and low-interest rates. The disruption by the pandemic has caused governments — particularly those with reserve currency status - to print and distribute more, further fueling inflationary trends across consumables and asset classes. Fund tsunamis surge across jurisdictions and time zones, as asset managers search desperately for safety and return. It is only now that central banks have begun to bite the bullet, set the path of tightening of interest rates and reining in the tiger run amok.

Governments across the world have also turned to that tried and tested Keynesian workhorse - infrastructure - to provide stimulus to boost potentially recessionary economies.

The USA has already legislated two acts that together will invest roughly $3 trillion on infrastructure with a focus on transportation, water and digital assets. China too has announced a new $2.3 trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. There is however a significant difference between the two contexts, and how they may play out in the future. The USA seeks to mostly upgrade, replace and renew infrastructure that has already had a long economic life, some even stretching back to the late 1930s. China, on the other hand, has been on an infrastructure overdrive since the late 2000s when, in response to the global financial crisis, it first fired up its twin domestic engines of real estate and infrastructure that have driven its economic growth since.

Never before in human history has so much infrastructure been created in such a short time as in China in the last two decades. China today has more than twice as much high-speed rail as the rest of the world combined, as well as the world’s longest expressway network. It also has large empty airports at which no planes land, and ghost cities with nearly 65 million vacant houses - enough to accommodate the entire population of France.

Much of this Yin and Yang asset creation in China has been created by local and provincial governments on the back of urbanisation and monetisation of land. Land in urban China has been a monopoly of local governments since 1994. A fiscal reorganisation saw most tax revenues being appropriated by central authorities while giving local governments the right to monetise urban land rights to fund their budgets and projects. This has since funded an unprecedented expansion of its cities and infrastructure, sparking a boom that has now lasted nearly three decades.

The enormous financial firepower these rights have given local/provincial governments in a communist state that had no private property and was just opening up as a market economy, cannot be emphasised enough.

China’s real estate market has gone from zero in 1994 to a market value of $52 trillion in 2019. To give a reference point, nearly 68% of global wealth is on account of real estate. Real estate alone now accounts for 29 percent of China’s GDP. As its cities have grown rapidly, China is now at a record 64 percent urbanisation rate, up from barely 30 percent in 1994. Local governments have been at the centre of a mammoth raising of financial resources by the sale of real estate rights to private developers, using these funds to meet budget requirements, develop infrastructure, undertake investments and expand their jurisdictions. Real estate companies in turn have built and sold to households which have bought much of this stock - for self-use and as an investment - from their high savings rates and due to limited alternate investment opportunities. In China, by some estimates, nearly 70 to 80 percent of household wealth is tied to the real estate sector. China’s real estate market is now among the most important sectors in the world economy. It is twice the size of its USA equivalent, and four times larger than China’s GDP. The extravagant and unaccountable spending on the back of the enormous resources generated by this land monetisation has however created two problems - the first financial, and the second with implications for the real economy.

The first problem is the mountain of debt that has been created - from local government borrowings to real estate developer loans like Evergrande, and infrastructure financing. Unprecedented financing during the boom years with little accountability, has created increasing non-performing assets (NPA) which were papered over as the economy grew at a scorching pace, but are now coming to the front as the real estate market and property prices weaken and the growth rate slows. The largely unaddressed NPA problem is present across all financial markets in China - state-owned banks loans extended to “zombie” state-owned firms, its “shadow banking” sector and its real estate advances, its “wealth management products”, its bond markets and off-balance sheet local government financing vehicles exposure. While NPA estimates in China’s strictly controlled financial data economy vary and are difficult to rely on, evidence of underutilisation and wastage of the assets created from this financing indicates that the problem is of a humongous scale.

The second issue is the massive construction capacity that has been created during the boom. Construction employs more than 50 million people in China, and is the greatest economic multiplier in its economy, fueling its growth over decades. The need to keep this enormous engine running, irrespective of financial constraints and domestic overcapacity, has also been among the key reasons for the concerted overseas push of China under its “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI). BRI ports, power plants, airports, et al, with limited project feasibility and on unviable terms, have been hard sold to developing countries across Asia and Africa. Where the initiative has now largely failed, its bad loan chickens are coming to roost in default and takeover of these assets, adding to a mounting China debt problem and increasingly, fractious geopolitics of mistrust.

The state has always played an overarching role in China’s political economy since its imperial times. Its reforms and opening up “economics with Chinese characteristics” have been guided as much by its ancient texts of political economy, the Guanzi, as by Keynes and western neoclassical economics. Its QingZhong (Salt-Iron) principles of economic relativity continue to guide state interventions in market dynamics based on circumstances and importance, and have served it well so far on the “unitary” totalitarian balance sheet that China runs, despite an ostensible “privatisation of ownership”.

Its administration has therefore been able to prolong its construction led Yang boom cycle, avoiding the fragmentation and subsequent implosion of India’s privately led infrastructure and real estate sector that took place between 2004 to 2014 on the back of market forces mispricing project opportunities, stalled projects, confusion of multiple jurisdictional authorities, mismatched financing requirements of projects and funds availability from banks, and accusations of crony capitalism and corruption with resultant political consequences. However, in the process, all Yin of project economics - poor selection of projects, implementation and operational inefficiencies, project cost overruns, lower than projected revenues, corruption, et al - have also been swept under the carpet in China in its single-minded pursuit of economic growth.

In India, the bank NPA mess has now been cleaned up under a new administration and the stage is set for fresh ideas and a renewed investment cycle to start. In China, however, the bubble grows even bigger, as further expenditure is proposed to keep its construction sector busy and economy running. This even as its economy teeters on the cliff edge with softening property markets, increasing NPAs, and looming defaults of leading real estate companies.

It may well be that China, with the total control of its economy, banks and domestic interest rates, can manage to inflate away the financial problems and avoid public defaults that could lead to a Lehman-type market meltdown which observers have been fearing and predicting for a long time. Its problem in the real economy may however prove to be a more difficult tiger to dismount. Its recent efforts to introduce property tax and in turn wean away local governments from their financial dependence on real estate monetisation have met with stubborn resistance.

India has now begun identifying resources, projects, institutions and models for its new investment cycle, including under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) with projected capital expenditure on infrastructure projects aggregating USD 1.4 trillion between 2020 and 2025. It has enacted the Land Monetisation Act to identify and monetise surplus land under the control of its public sector units. It seeks to focus on local/state governments as the primary unit of administration for competitive policy implementation and resources. It has revived megaprojects like the Ken-Betwa link, the first interlinking of rivers project. It has also created a new co-operative ministry to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country to lead and bring reforms, including in farmer co-operatives, land leasing and agricultural markets.

In all these initiatives, there are perhaps two significant learnings to be gained from China's experience so far.

First, bigger projects are not always better projects. The Chinese predilection for centrally directed grand public works, from First Emperor Shi Huangdi’s “Great Wall'' to Chairman Mao’s “Great Leap”, both eventual disasters, has been a persistent cultural trait in Chinese policymaking. Even as doubts continue to be raised about the economic and environmental viability of its megaprojects - from the commissioned Three Gorges dam (the world’s largest hydroelectric power plant), to the South-North Water Diversion project (three canals being built to divert water from the Yangtze River to the water-scarce northern provinces), this predilection has continued in the modern era. In the process, economic, financial and environmental viability parameters - the economic rate of return, multiplier, cash flows and additional fiscal revenues to finance the project, assessment of environmental impact and mitigation et al, have been ignored. The consequences of which will be discovered only in the long term, but perhaps sooner than expected.

Second, the China model is unique to its specific circumstances, spatial geography, demographics, economic, social and cultural context. Its initial “factory-of-the-world” Special Economic Zones manufacturing export-led growth was built on its history of extraterritorial Treaty Ports of international trade and its Hong Kong and Taiwanese family diaspora’s investments, networks and success stories. Its subsequent engines of urbanisation and infrastructure were fuelled from land monetisation - selling property rights owned by the Chinese state to Chinese household buyers. Neither conditions and particularly the last exist in any other nation.

It is therefore likely that there are no “cookie-cutter” solutions, where every nation will have to identify its unique circumstances and plan its journey accordingly. In this context, suggestions of the former Chief Economic Advisor and Governor Reserve Bank of India, of providing institutional support to India’s “back office-of-the-world” opportunity bear particular consideration. With its large, educated, and English-speaking workforce, India can further capitalise on this asset-light, high volume service business to provide a similar impetus to its growth as manufacturing SEZs did for China. An infrastructure policy that, besides creating basic infrastructure for citizens and other identified growth sectors, also helps India leverage and capture its own unique windows of competitive advantage.

As St Augustine wrote to the Bishop of Naples circa 390 CE, “When I go to Rome, I fast on Saturday, but here in Milan I do not”. Or as the popular phrase goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”.

Perhaps equally, when not in China?

—Sandeep Hasurkar is an ex-investment banker, and author of Never Too Big to Fail: The Collapse of IL&FS and its trillion rupee maze. The views expressed in the article are his own.