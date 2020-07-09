Economy View: Goa must restart mining to ensure 'jaan' and 'jahaan' in times of COVID-19 Updated : July 09, 2020 06:07 PM IST Restarting mining will help Goa mitigate the damage of COVID-19 and get its people on the road to recovery. Mining in Goa had stopped in its tracks two years back on March 15, 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply