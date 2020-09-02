VIEW: Can digital adoption in steel sector take India closer to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted several industries in India including the steel industry, which is also badly hit. While recovery is expected to be slow, the Indian steel industry must find the right channels to recuperate faster from this pandemic. The announcement of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’, focused on boosting indigenous industrial capabilities couldn’t have come at a better time, considering a large economic package has been announced to kick start the implementation of this vision for the steel industry. But the question remains—is India actually Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in producing steel? The answer sadly is, no!

India was a net importer of steel in FY19. Limited R&D investment and lack of design & engineering in the steel sector were the two key reasons leading to high imports. In Q3 FY20, India turned a net exporter of steel again. However, there are still quite a few challenges that plague the steel sector and have been exacerbated because of the pandemic. These include global competitiveness in efficiency and productivity, capacity and speed to build innovative products, targeted business spending on key markets and customer profiles, among others.

One of the ways to address these challenges is by employing smart digital solutions (i.e. IoT, robotics, big data & advanced analytics, mobility, AI, etc.) In other words, undertaking a digital transformation initiative to improve productivity, efficiency, adaptability and sustainability of production & supply chain systems while ensuring that it is integrated with the existing business models and processes.

Digital transformation provides an opening for the steel sector to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. In this period of post disruption, digital technologies have great potential to move beyond stagnant growth and deliver exceptional shareholder and customer value to the steel industry. Manufacturing steel in smart factories does not necessarily demand heavy infrastructural changes or revamping them completely. But having the right approach is important.

For instance, advanced analytics and machine learning models play with a wide range of data to provide real-time process simulation and process insights through continuous laboratory sensor feedback. This integrates the view of the value chain and helps optimise the production for quality, cost and productivity across the facility.

In India, steel manufacturing companies are at a mix of maturity levels in their digital journeys. Some firms are already deploying AI for adequate production and minimising losses. Others are exploring opportunities to upgrade business intelligence using AI and analytics. Quality improvement is one of the most common and functional forms of predictive analytics.

For example, a large steel manufacturer in India has managed to stay ahead of the curve using advanced data analytics for efficient plant operations with real-time, data-driven decision-making capabilities. The company generated a substantial amount of data from various processes such as procurement, inventory, supply chain, maintenance, sales and marketing, among others, and felt the need to derive intelligent outcomes from the data collected across the enterprise.

To unlock the true value of data, the company started with raising awareness of data analytics amongst the leadership team, forming a dedicated team, hiring people with data analytics skills and upskilling/reskilling some of their employees. Together this team visited production plants, understanding the nuances of the manufacturing process and then started to analyse the in-house data generated from the different processes.

The backbone of this digital transformation process included forming an analytics CoE (Centre of Excellence), capability building and change management across the board. Well conceptualised training programs/modules and a rigorous training calendar was the key, wherein employees shifted from taking decisions based on an instinct to in-depth, data-driven, actionable insights.

As a result of the above, the leadership team started to get a clear picture of the overall business operations and the company’s health and realised that there was a significant improvement in operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness and resource management/allocation in the course of time. Data analytics gave the company a clear advantage and a competitive edge in the market.

To capture the full potential of digital technologies, companies need to focus on a clear path to value by combining all initiatives to quantifiable benefits and actively tracking against it. Digitisation is a journey instead of a quick jump forward. Rapid and smooth deployment of some market-proven tools and initiatives can help companies test the water and solve existing problems, preparing the company for future large-scale digitisation.

Unfortunately, only a handful of leading steel producers in India are utilising advanced analytics to boost business operations and efficiency. There is a huge untapped potential in the steel industry, which can be unlocked with the help of an analytics-driven culture across the workforce of a steel manufacturing unit.

Innovating new technologies for steel production is still at a very slow pace in India, primarily due to a lack of investment in R&D by leading steel players. There is also a shortage of other critical tools needed for a fully developed digital manufacturing sector such as hardware including sensors, 3-D printers, and cloud infrastructure.

However, with the introduction of import substitution in the sector, a national call for ‘Vocal for Local’ and becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat, there is an urgent need to adopt technologies that are consistent with domestic systems and processes. The government is also looking to frame a comprehensive steel policy in a bid to push Atmanirbhar Bharat, thereby, imposing stringent standard norms for imports and other value addition norms. Hence, now is the time when steel manufacturers should refocus their internal culture to build a digital analytics-ready workforce, thereby, boosting the competitive position of the Indian steel industry on the global map.