Infrastructure
Vande Bharat Express to run on Delhi-Katra route from Navratri season
Updated : September 18, 2019 01:16 PM IST
Indian Railways has decided to run the second Vande Bharat Express, the country's fastest train, on Delhi-Katra route from the Navratri season, which starts from September 29.
The train has already completed trials on the route.
