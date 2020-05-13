  • SENSEX
US proposes India's Hindalco-owned Novelis to divest investment in aluminium major Aleris

Updated : May 13, 2020 07:48 AM IST

Novelis is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an Indian company headquartered in Mumbai.
The Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco cemented its position as the world's largest producer of value-added aluminium products with the completion of the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc last month.
