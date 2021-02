Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2021-2022 on Monday announced an allocation of Rs 1,10,055 crore for the Indian Railways.

The allocation is Rs 40,055 crore higher or lower than last year's Rs 70,000 crore.

The FM announced an outlay for capital expenditure amounting to Rs 1,07, 100 crore as well.

"Indian Railways has prepared a National Rail Plan for India 2030. The plan is to create a future-ready railways system by 2030 - bringing down the logistic cost for industry is at the core of a strategy to enable Make in India," she said.

The Indian Railways saw a 1.1 percent drop in freight loading and negative growth of 4.2 percent in passenger traffic in 2019-2020 as against 2018-2019, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday said, attributing the slowdown to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-Budget survey said that during 2019-20, the Railways carried 12,084 lakh tonnes of goods and ferried 80,857 lakh passengers, making it the world's largest passenger carrier and the fourth-largest freight carrier.