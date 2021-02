The unprecedented havoc unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe barely left any sector untouched. Among the worst affected was the travel and tourism industry, which witnessed what was perhaps its biggest slump last year, owing to travel restrictions and general panic.

So, in the run-up to the union budget today (February 1), the ravaged travel industry was expecting a slew of reforms to help set it on the route to recovery. To its shock, however, this key sector was left out in the cold during the budget presentation by the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Prasanna Patwardhan, president of the Bus and Car Operators’ Confederation of India, expressed disappointment over the union budget. While talking to CNBC-TV18, he said that they had pinned hopes on the government to introduce some scheme or the other to revive the badly-hit sector, but were shocked when Sitharaman "did not even utter a single word" about travel and tourism.

"It was expected that the government will bring in some scheme to rejuvenate badly hit travel and tourism sector but unfortunately FM did not even utter a single word about travel and tourism. For passenger transport sector, particularly in urban transport, government will infuse money to ensure sustainable public transport systems. For goods transportation, more emphasis is given on development of railway freight corridors and development of more National highways under PPP," Patwardhan told CNBC-TV18.

Sitharaman, in her speech, had said that the government will launch a scheme at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore to support augmentation of public bus transport services.

In response to this, Patwardhan said though the government had announced allocation of Rs 18,000 crore to strengthen the passenger transport sector alongside developing Metro rail connectivity, railway freight corridors, national highways and introduction of 20,000 buses, "overall, from transporters’ point of view, it is not an encouraging budget".