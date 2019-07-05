Union Budget 2019: Narendra Modi government proposes Rs 100 lakh crore investment for infrastructure

The Narendra Modi government has proposed an allocation of Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure over five years and will set up a panel on long-term funding, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday while presenting her maiden Union budget.

While speaking on road infrastructure, Sitharaman said that the government will comprehensively restructure the National Highway programme to ensure enough capacity is created, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday while presenting her maiden Union budget.

Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, the finance minister said, adding that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

The government will also implement the second stage of Bharatmala to help develop state roads and 1.25 lakh kilometre of roads will be upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of Rs 80,250 crore.

All weather road connectivity provided to 97 percent of habitation, the finance minister said. About 30,000 km roads constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna using green material, including plastic waste.

Under the Pradham Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the time taken to complete construction of houses has been cut down to 114 days from 314 days in 2015-16 due to use of DBT platform, technology, the finance ministry said. She also announced the setting up of 1.95 crore houses under the scheme.

The finance minister said cargo movement in Ganga river will increase four times in four years.

On railways, she called for a public-private partnership to develop infrastructure. Further, she said about 657 kilometre of metro rail network has become operational across the country, while railway infrastructure will need Rs 50 lakh crore investment till 2030.

The finance minister said as the world's third largest aviation market, time is ripe to enter aircraft financing and leasing from Indian shores.

Ahead of the union budget, the infrastructure sector expected the government to increase expenditure on infra projects, after a populist interim budget, announced in February, earlier this year.

The sector was also looking for a consolidation of tax as well as any steps to ease the liquidity crunch that could lead to more banking and NBFC lending to infrastructure projects.

