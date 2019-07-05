Union Budget 2019-20: Affordable housing, infrastructure to benefit

Overall, Union Budget 2019-20 is a balanced one with more of a long-term vision as a follow-on of the Interim Budget. It has obviously been formulated to restore confidence in the India growth story as a whole, and more importantly within India Inc.

As far as real estate is concerned, the budget had a few hits and several misses. Infrastructure stayed at the top of the government’s agenda. This is, of course, significant since infra development is one of the main propellers for economic growth and real estate benefits both directly and indirectly.

The new FM had an uphill task of balancing priorities in Modi 2.0's maiden budget. Most sectors - including real estate - stridently sought concessions to kick-start stagnant consumption and investments. Steering the country out of the stranglehold of economic slowdown and creating employment were also high on the priority list.

The Union Budget was on track in terms of encouraging savings and investments and empowering rural India. Its thrust towards the digital economy and start-up evolution will have indirect benefits in the long run.

As expected, affordable housing under the PMAY scheme (also a critical employment generator) got a boost.

Positives for Real Estate:



Affordable housing gets a shot in the arm:



The government announced major tax benefits that will help stimulate demand for affordable housing. Interest deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakh for affordable housing (priced <Rs 45 lakh) as against Rs 2 lakh earlier will now be available until March 31, 2020. This can help attract first-time homebuyers. Further, nearly 1.95 crore houses are proposed to be provided to eligible beneficiaries under PMAY-Grameen.



Infrastructure development push:



As expected, a major boost has been given to infrastructure development via all forms of physical connectivity including industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, railways and airways. The government plans to invest over Rs 100 lakh crore in the sector over the next five years. This will significantly benefit real estate and particularly increase demand for logistics and warehousing. However, the actual benefit will depend on its on-ground implementation.



Rental housing may soon shed its 'poor cousin' status:





Retail sector benefits:





Boost to Student Housing:





The government’s plan to develop 17 iconic tourism sites as world-class tourist centres will help boost the flow of domestic and foreign tourists to these destinations. It is a major positive for the hospitality sector.





The regulation authority of housing finance companies has now been moved from NHB to RBI. This will help create more transparency, eliminate anomalies and improve overall regulation.



On the Flipside



Tax benefits to homebuyers and investors: The deduction limits on principal and interest repayments under Section 80C and 24(b) respectively were last increased in 2014 after a hiatus of a decade. It was widely anticipated that the FM will try and revive consumer sentiments by increasing these tax exemption limits. The fact that these remained untouched is a definite sentiment dampener for many including real estate.





Investor sentiment will remain subdued: To revive the ailing real estate sector and ease the liquidity crisis, the government has to revive investor sentiment. However, Budget 2019-20 failed to announce sufficient key initiatives and measures to bring investors back to the real estate market and thereby help pump some badly-needed liquidity into the system.





Pre-budget, there were strong indications that the Centre would create a stress-asset fund to get work started on the stuck projects and provide relief to cash-starved developers as well as aggrieved homebuyers. The fact that it did not materialize is a major disappointment





Increase in customs duty on various raw materials such as PVC, vinyl floor etc. may put additional pressure on the pricing of residential real estate.





ITC benefit in GST left out: Without ITC benefits, builders suffer a major cut in their profit margins. Not only are the consequent losses offset by higher prices to buyers, they also result in a curtailed supply pipeline which does not bode well for amenable pricing going forward



Anuj Puri is the chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants