After Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) directed electricity distribution companies to deal with complaints of inflated bills, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) on Wednesday launched EMI facility for consumers.

"An EMI facility is available at AEML website for payment through credit cards, eligible consumers preferring alternate payment modes can also avail 3 months EMI as per MERC supply code regulations," AEML said in a press release.

An AEML spokesperson said, "AEML has undertaken various measures such as virtual help desk, EMI facility as well a proactive awareness initiatives to increase clarity on the billing process amongst the consumers. The consumers will be receiving bills basis their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. All necessary actions have been undertaken are in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the state government and MERC."

MERC also directed electricity distribution companies to set up a dedicated help desk/grievance officer at sub-division/division level by every utility for ensuring that the grievances are responded within a day of their receipt.

It also added that consumers should be provided an online software utility for them to self-check their bills in terms of correctness of units consumed as per meter reading, applicable tariff rate, tariff slab benefits, and comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Importantly, the commission clarified nobody’s electricity connection should be disconnected for non-payment until the bill related grievance of the consumer is redressed, including the exercising of choice for making payment in EMIs.

A large number of people living around Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane have got inflated electricity bills ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000, in June. These were four to eight times the normal bill expected during summer.