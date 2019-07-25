TVS Group may sell 20% stake in logistics arm for about Rs 400 crore, says report

TVS Group plans to sell a 20 percent stake in its logistics and warehousing business to private equity investors to raise about Rs 350 - Rs 400 crore, Mint reported citing two sources aware of the development.

TVS Group owns 50 percent stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Park (TVS ILP) and is seeking a valuation of Rs 2,000 crore, the report said, adding that the company has mandated Avendus Capital for the transaction.

TVS ILP is one of the few organised firms in the fragmented logistics parks, industrial facilities, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) space in India, the report said, adding that the firm's operation has almost tripled in the past couple of years.

TVS ILP has projects across locations and in various stages of development, with the company on track to execute 15 million sq. ft by 2021, the report added.