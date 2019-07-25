Auto
TVS Group may sell 20% stake in logistics arm for about Rs 400 crore, says report
Updated : July 25, 2019 09:15 AM IST
TVS Group plans to sell a 20 percent stake in its logistics and warehousing business to private equity investors: report
TVS Group owns 50 percent stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Park and is seeking a valuation of Rs 2,000 crore, the report said.
