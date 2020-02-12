#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Train travellers, get ready to pay more for newly redeveloped railway stations

Updated : February 12, 2020 07:15 PM IST

The fee will vary across the newly developed stations depending on their footfall, railway board chairman V K Yadav said in a press briefing.
He also said that the levy of the fee will only result in a marginal increase in fares which would be compensated by the user experience of world-class stations.
As per the plan, the cost of the station redevelopment project was to be met by leveraging commercial development of land and air space in and around the stations.
