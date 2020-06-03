  • SENSEX
Thirteen measures our metropolises need to take to battle COVID-19

Updated : June 03, 2020 08:13 PM IST

Smart cities could realign their projects to include enhancement of their healthcare facilities and mandatory funding for healthcare systems may be allotted under the programme.
Transitional housing developed within or on the outskirts of the cities (with good connectivity) will help resolve the issue of urban homelessness of this section of the society.
Cities must do away with concepts of densification and adopt planning practices that revolve around social well being.
