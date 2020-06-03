Thirteen measures our metropolises need to take to battle COVID-19

Cities world over have been showing colossal strength in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Innovative and unusual steps driven by out-of-the-box thinking will eventually save the day and governments across the country are resorting to just that. The world today stands at the brink of a new order – where the outbreak has taught us that the scale of the outbreak is directly linked to the urban fabric of the cities of today. However, the extent to which cities are fairing at managing the pandemic depends on the level of urbanization and density of these cities.

While the world is yet to fathom the impact of the pandemic, it can be said that cities world over are on the verge of a renewed order of transformation. Urban India houses 377 million people – 32 percent of the country’s population.

By 2050, more than 50 percent of India will be urbanised. Despite the ascending rate of urbanisation, cities in India have survived an array of disasters such as the plague, tsunami, floods and cyclones over the decades and will continue to thrive post the pandemic.

At this juncture, it is highly important to reflect upon how healthy or safe our cities will be if they resort to functioning as they have been prior to the outbreak. So, what can cities do to implement key transformational measures?

Smart Cities Initiative to be relooked with healthcare as focus: Most cities are still in the process of planning and implementing projects under the Smart City Mission (SCM). Smart cities could realign their projects to include enhancement of their healthcare facilities and mandatory funding for healthcare systems may be allotted under the programme. In lieu with this, doctors and healthcare workers must also form part of the smart city teams.

Alternate Modes of Transport / shared / active modes (walking, cycling): Cities will have to enhance infrastructure that supports active modes such as safe bicycling/bicycle sharing and walking. Guidelines to render intermediate modes of transport safe for citizens must also be framed so that taxis, autos, etc. including car sharing options (via Uber, Ola, etc.) can be explored for safe commute. This will, to an extent, keep the dependency on private vehicles at bay. Long term solutions will have to be worked out for mass public transports systems.

Development of Transitional Housing: Cities witnessed waves of migrant workers in panic mode, on the onset of employment, shelter and food security issues during the pandemic. Transitional housing developed within or on the outskirts of the cities (with good connectivity) will help resolve the issue of urban homelessness of this section of the society. The National Urban Rental Housing scheme must be implemented efficiently to introduce innovative mechanisms in the ‘rental society housing’ segment.

Utilisation of vacant government buildings and applying innovative design measures: ULBs may immediately create a reutilisation plan for the inventory of vacant government facilities that can be transformed into healthcare units, temporary housing facilities, etc. including taking innovative steps such as converting containers to serve as mobile treatment units, or as extensions of hospitals as extra beds.

Using technology for enhanced city planning and governance: Of the total allocation of Rs 2.05 lakh crore for smart city projects in India, Rs 0.18 lakh crore is earmarked for technology-based interventions. From GIS based Master plans to Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), cities could adopt projects of high impact such as Citizen Response Management Systems (CRMS), digitisation of municipal operations, and most importantly projects that focus on public health and safety.

Use of ICCC as a tool for city management and monitoring: The ICCCs of 45 smart cities have been converted into corona war rooms to contain the outbreak. The function of these units post-COVID-19 may also be re-looked to include wider city functions including monitoring the quality of healthcare systems in the city.

New institutional arrangements dedicated to disaster management: Cities and towns must look at creating and maintaining a dedicated task force of experts to monitor and prepare specific disaster management plans for effective city management during the current and future pandemics. Existing and future development plans must incorporate the minimum requirements as suggested in the disaster management plans.

Realigning Master Plans to create better cities: Cities must do away with concepts of densification and adopt planning practices that revolve around social well being. Measures may be taken by city administrators, planners and NGOs to review existing master plan for potential changes/realignment that can be incorporated towards creating well equipped, sustainable neighbourhoods.

People to adopt new way of life: Adapting to the new social norms and the new normal w.r.t every aspect of life will play a significant role in the process of reviving lives, livelihood and the economy of cities. Going forward, citizens must be able to adapt to more minimalistic ways of living with due consideration to the environment and a sense of awareness and accountability.

Implementing reforms under the 74th Constitutional Amendment to empower ULBs: The pandemic has brought forth the significance of decentralized management of the crisis. Fast-tracking local action calls for creation of Metropolitan Planning Authorities (MPC) in metropolitan areas, District Planning Authorities (DPC) in every district and Local Area Planning Committees at ward level, to ensure easy planning, fund flow and faster implementation of schemes.

Rethinking the urban character in terms of slums and over-densification: As engines of economic activity, cities are characterized by slums that usually take the wrath of any disaster. Rethinking the notion of slum development, Slum and Affordable Housing Development Plans must be linked to potential ‘safe’ density of the development intertwined with the availability of public healthcare services, education and employment opportunities.

Creating satellite towns, villages to reduce over-densification of cities: Decentralised planning may be used as a tool to power economic activities in peri-urban and rural areas. Creating job opportunities along with provision of quality housing, services, transport, etc. for the vulnerable sections in the semi-urban and rural areas will, in the long run, result in reduced rate of migration to the cities, thereby facilitating decreased rate of urban homelessness.

Private participation to be re-visited: Considering that much of the private sector will be taking a hit owing to the pandemic, PPP projects envisaged must also re-think the partners selected for implementation of projects. To ensure continuity of the projects, changes may be made to the RFPs floated to include clauses that allow participation of a wider range of stakeholders.