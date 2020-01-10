Business
Tata Steel's India sales jump 24% YoY in Q3FY20
Updated : January 10, 2020 11:10 AM IST
The company said that during Q3FY20, weakness in GDP growth and industrial output continued across major economies affecting steel demand.
However, the company said that going forward, positive developments on the US-China trade talks front along with step-up in China policy easing are expected to provide support to global steel demand and thus steel prices.
