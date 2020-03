Business

Tata Steel's committee of directors approves raising Rs 670 crore via NCDs

Updated : March 13, 2020 12:50 PM IST

Tata Steel on Friday said its committee of directors has approved raising Rs 670 crore through issuance of debentures.

Tata Steel stock was trading at Rs 306.95, up over 7 percent on the BSE at 12.43 pm.