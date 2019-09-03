Infrastructure
Tata Steel to shut some operations in UK, 400 jobs at stake
Updated : September 03, 2019 08:45 AM IST
The steelmaker proposed to close its loss-making Orb Electrical Steels site in South Wales, potentially affecting up to 380 jobs, as it was "unable to find a way forward" for the business, it said in a filing to Indian stock exchanges.
Tata Steel said it would cost the company more than 50 million pounds ($61.39 million) to upgrade the site to produce steel for electric vehicle production.
Unite, UK's largest trade union, said in a statement it has sought assurances that there would be no compulsory redundancies from Tata Steel after the steelmaker announced Orb's closure.
