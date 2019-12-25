Infrastructure
Strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass named after Vajpayee
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:29 PM IST
The 8.8-km-long tunnel will be the world's longest above an altitude of 3,000 metres
The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres, according to the defence ministry
