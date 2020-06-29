Infrastructure Steep electricity bills: Maharashtra consumers get EMI option; no penalty till grievance resolved Updated : June 29, 2020 10:27 PM IST MERC has clarified that nobody’s electricity connection should be disconnected for non-payment until the bill related grievance of the consumer is redressed. MERC said that the option to approach IGRC, CGRF and Electricity Ombudsman remains available to consumers wanting to take legal recourse. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply