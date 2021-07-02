Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Steel price cut likely in July: Here’s why

    Profile image
    By Nigel D'Souza | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Two factors may be responsible for the price cut. First, Russia will impose an export tax from August and so there is a possibility of higher exports from Russian producers. Second, Chinese prices have seen a sharp correction and in line with that Indian prices are also likely to see a correction.

    Steel stocks were under pressure as there is an expectation of a price cut in July. Two factors may be responsible for the price cut. First, Russia will impose an export tax from August and so there is a possibility of higher exports from Russian producers. Second, Chinese prices have seen a sharp correction and in line with that Indian prices are also likely to see a correction.
    There has also been a correction in export prices for India and that could reflect a lower price for steel. Moreover, India is getting into a seasonally weak quarter due to monsoons. During these months, construction activity in the country slows and as a result, long steel prices come under pressure. Also, secondary steel makers sitting on inventory would put pressure on prices.
    Steel demand in India weakened due to the localised lockdown after the second COVID-19 wave. In the month ended May 2021, the consumption of finished steel recorded a sequential fall for the fifth consecutive month.
    There is also an anticipation of the third COVID-19 wave and if that happens then buying could get postponed leading to more supply than demand.
    For more, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Sterling and Wilson Solar: Promoters assure to pay Rs 723 cr pending ICDs by September

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2450-0.0940-0.11
    Pound-Rupee102.64700.00800.01
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More