Steel PLI to draw Rs 40,000 crore in investments, generate 5.25 lakh jobs: Ministry

The Rs 6,322-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel, approved by the government in October, will draw additional investments of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh jobs apart from adding a capacity of 25 million tonnes, the steel ministry said on Tuesday.

State-run Mecon will monitor the execution of the PLI scheme. The government expects the production of speciality steel to touch 42 million tonne (MT) by 2026-27.

The Centre has, however, deferred the implementation of the five-year PLI scheme by a year from 2022-23 to 2023-24. The government will release the incentives under the scheme from 2024-25. In October, the government had said it would release the incentives from 2023-24.

Sources told Financial Express that the government deferred the implementation of the scheme following requests from the industry and potential applicants. The steel industry has sought time to prepare the required infrastructure for the production of speciality steel. The government will start calling for applications to participate in the scheme from today till March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, cumulative production of crude steel in the first eight months of this fiscal was 76.44 MT, while that of finished steel was 72.07 MT, which is higher than the amount recorded in the same period in the last three years, Mint reported.

The country exported 9.53 MT of steel during April-November 2021 and imported 3.06 MT. In the same period last year, the country had exported 10.78 MT and imported 4.75 MT. "This improved performance was achieved despite the adverse effect of the second wave of COVID-19 and concomitant localised lockdowns," Mint quoted the ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said PLI schemes are game-changers that have helped attract huge investment into the country and also build manufacturing capabilities.

In the union budget 2021-22, Sitharaman had announced an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore under PLI schemes across 13 sectors, including textile, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, steel and telecom.

"The PLI scheme I think has been a game-changer in drawing industries coming out of certain geographical territories to countries like India and being a part of the domestic and also the export market," PTI quoted the minister as saying.