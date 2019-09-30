Energy
Steel ministry seeks deferment of NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant's demerger and divestment plan
Updated : September 30, 2019 01:56 PM IST
In a bid to garner revenue, the government has identified 55 public sector units (PSUs) for implementation of divestment, strategic sale and asset monetisation. NMDC is a part of the divestment plan.
NMDC, as a company, is also opposed to the plan of the demerger of the Nagarnar steel plant for 100 percent divestment at a later stage.
