Steel companies may be permitted to divert ore from captive mines to other units
Updated : October 27, 2019 12:38 PM IST
In a big boost to the steel sector, the government plans to allow integrated steel producers to divert a portion of iron ore from their captive mines for use by other joint venture entities.
Existing regulations don't allow diversion of minerals from captive blocks for use by any entity other than the one that has been allotted the mine.
As per the new reform initiative proposed for mining, the Centre would permit steel producers to use an identified portion of iron ore from their captive mines allotted prior to the auction regime for use by any other of their entities or joint venture operations.
